Michael Edward Lindley, 73, of Marion, passed away at 4:20 am at Miller’s Merry Manor on Thursday, February 15, 2020. He was born on Saturday, November 16, 1946, to the late Walter and Roberta Lindley.
Michael was a graduate of Marion High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He was decorated with several badges and medals including the Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Overseas Service Bar, and Marksman (Rifle) Badge. He had achieved the rank of SGT E-5 and was honorably discharged.
He is survived by his sister, Diane; one nephew; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steve.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the VA Protestant Chapel, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN. A committal service for Michael will begin at 11:00 am.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
