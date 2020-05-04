Michael E. Monroe, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis.
He was born in Peru on Feb. 18, 1945 to Lora F. Monroe and Betty L. (Deeter) Monroe.
He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Vickie Jaeger, Connie Murphy and Rachel Monroe.
Michael will be cremated. There will be a private graveside service at Strong Cemetery at a later date.
