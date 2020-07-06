Michael E. Davenport, 78, of Wabash, passed away at 11:26 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ashton Creek Healthcare Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992 with Pastor David Phillips officiating.
Calling hours will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Indiana Tech, Athletic Department, https://giving.indianatech.edu/ways-to-give
