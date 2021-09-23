Michael Douglas Schaefer, 73, of Toledo, passed away Sept. 21, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, Ohio.
Michael was born on Dec. 3, 1947, in Huntington, Indiana, the son of Gordon Schaefer and Alice Kitt Clouser. He attended Andrews High School. Michael went to Manchester College prior to enlisting in the United States Navy in which he served for four years in the late 1960’s. Michael worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and retired from CSX Railroad after 20 years of service. He enjoyed jazz music, playing the drums, fly fishing, basketball, being outdoors and loved spending time with his family.
