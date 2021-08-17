Michael Davis Lindsey, 73, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. Michael was born on Dec. 28, 1947, in Port Saint Joe, Florida, to the late James and Avis (Suber) Lindsey. He attended Escambia High School, in Pensacola, Florida. Michael also attended Pensacola College as well as the University of New Mexico, where he obtained his Civil Engineering degree. He was in the Air Force and was an engineer at the Marion VA Medical Center before retiring in 1999. Michael married the love of his life, Constance "Connie" (Vetter) Lindsey, on July 6, 1974, in Louisville, KY. They spent 47 years together.
Michael enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing games and cards, and watching TV. He and Connie enjoyed traveling all over the United States on the motorcycle, they even pulled a camper with the motorcycle. Due to not being able to get away, Michael, Connie and their daughter, Michele just recently had a " family camping trip" with the camper in their own backyard.
