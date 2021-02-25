Michael C. Hussey, 68 Tipton, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at I.U. North Hospital in Carmel surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 30, 1952 in Tipton, to Pearl Clinton “Bill” and Ruth A. (Davenport) Hussey.
Mike was a 1970 graduate of Tipton High School. He married Jo Lynn Teter, on Jan. 27, 1972. Mike was a grain and livestock farmer nearly all of his life. Most recently, he worked at I.M.I. / Pipe Creek Junior Stone Quarry. Mike was a member of Austin Masonic Lodge #128 in Tipton. Mike was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.