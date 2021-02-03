It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Baxter, announce that on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at age 50, Mike passed away after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, their daughters, their immediate and extended families and close friends.
Mike was born on January 8, 1971 in Marion, Indiana. He was married to the love of his life, Tara Tremelling, June 14, 2003. They have two daughters, Lillian and Raven, who were the light of Mike’s life. He worked as a Plumber for many years; he was a workhorse – the kind of guy that put his head down and got the job done. His hobbies and interests were hunting, fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle, and camping.
