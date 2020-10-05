Michael A “Mike” Merriman, 69, of Huntington, died October 2, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 7 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Mark Hoffer officiating. Private burial will take place at Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County at a later date.
Preferred memorials to donors choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Michael A Merriman.
