Mersadis “Sadie” Shalee Peer, 41 of Huntington died April 22, 2020. Sadie enjoyed spending time with her family and being a Grandma. She also enjoyed swimming and being outdoors. She attended The Awakening Community Church.
Sadie was born on March 19, 1979 in Marion, Indiana, to William W. and Debbie J. (Hawkins) Emry.
She was united in marriage to James C. Peer II on June 7, 2004.
Private family services.
Memorial donations can be made out to The Peer Family in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Sadie's on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
