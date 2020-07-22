Melvin Phillip Johnson, age 87, of Huntington, died on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Visitation will be from 2 – 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 North Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. There will be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mary Catholic Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.