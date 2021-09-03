Melvin Philip "Phil" Alleman, age 78, died in his Marion home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after finally losing his battle due to an extended illness.
Phil was born in Marion, Indiana, to Melvin Alleman and Charlotte Sprowl on November 15, 1942. He was a graduate of Mississinewa High School and served in the U.S. Army, where he became a Sergeant in just two years. Following his military service, Phil was employed by Dana Corporation as a Tool and Die Maker. He retired after 47 years of service.
