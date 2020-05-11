Melvin G. Tinkel, 92, of Huntington passed away on May 8 in Fort Wayne.
Melvin was born on March 12, 1928, in Grant County to William Harvey and Levona V. (Smith) Tinkel. His parents preceded him in death. He married Faye A. Hargrove on January 29, 1955.
He served as a Quartermaster in the United States Army during the Korean War.
To honor the wishes of Melvin there will be no calling or service hours.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
McElhaney - Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
