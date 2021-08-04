Melvin E. Ogden, 92, Marion, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on March 16, 1929, to Melvin and Opal (Powers) Ogden. On November 7, 1948, he married his loving bride, Marilyn Ogden, and she preceded him in death on December 25, 1999.
Melvin graduated from Marion High School in 1948. He worked as a lather and carpenter for Paul Maines & Son for several years and in the Grant County area until his retirement. He was an avid sportsman, who loved hunting, fishing, and bowling. However, his greatest passion was golf. You would often find him at Arbor Trace Golf Course. He was known for his six “holes in 1”.
