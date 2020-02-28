Melodye Sue Dollar, 64, of Marion, Indiana, passed away at 1:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. She was born on Saturday, April 16, 1955, in Marion, Indiana. She married Daniel Dollar on Saturday, Sept. 08, 1973 in Van Buren, Indiana. Melodye was a 1973 graduate of Eastbrook High School. She was a member of the Oak Chapel United Methodist Church in Marion. She was part of the church Lady Circle and Home meck class. Mel loved traveling with friends, gardening, and spending time with her friends and family. She will be forever remembered for her loving and giving spirit. She would always help anyone even if they weren’t family.
She will be sadly missed by her Mother – Norma “Joan” (Grandstaff) Dunphy, Indianapolis, Husband – Daniel Dollar, Marion, Son – Derik L. (Becky) Dollar, Upland, Brother – Jonathan Grandstaff-Dunphy, Indianapolis, Sister – Jayne (Ralph) Duncan, Payneville, Kentucky, Grandchildren – Carson & Lainey Dollar, and Several Special Friends.
She was preceded in death by her Father – Vaughn Widmeyer, Daughter – Staci E. Dollar, and Brother- James “Jim” Dunphy.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Oak Chapel United Methodist Church 1335 S Jadden Rd Marion on Sunday, March 01, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m..
A service to celebrate her life will be at Oak Chapel United Methodist Church 1335 S Jadden Rd Marion at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 02, 2020 with the Pastor Ginny Soultz officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.
Preferred memorials may be made to Oak Chapel United Methodist Church 1335 S, Jadden Rd. Marion, IN 46953
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
