Melodye H. Craig, 68, passed away in her Marion home on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Wabash to the late Paul and Dorothy (Johnson) Nicely and spent the past 40 years in Grant County.
Melodye was a 1969 graduate of Southwood High School and took university courses for six months after her high school graduation. On June 12, 1974 she married Floyd R. Craig. Mr. Craig survives.
Melody worked for Active Products until their closure and then worked for Work One-Northeast and later worked for the Grant County Health Department and retired in 2013. In her free time Melodye enjoyed competition bowling and was ranked 5th in the state. She was a drag racer and raced on local tracks, Muncie Dragway and Bunker Hill Dragstrip. She really enjoyed working on cars with Floyd and was successful at building a 1941 Plymouth and a rat rod.
Melodye is also survived by her brothers, James (April) Niecely, Wabash; Richard Nicely, Ft. Walton, Florida.
The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Abbie Guthrie officiating in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the IU Health Ball Memorial Medical Center and Hospice for their extended care and support.
Memorial contributions may be directed to IU Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 West University Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com
