Melody Ann Barlow, 66, Muncie, passed away at 9:16 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Allison Pointe Health Care Center in Indianapolis. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, August 2, 1954, to Edward and Aurie (Putney) Higginbotham. On August 9, 1971, she married William Raymond Barlow.
Full obit may be viewed at www.nswcares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.