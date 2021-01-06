Melissa Trusty passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her home in Jonesboro, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, David; daughter, Jessica Hall (Stephen); daughter, Tawnee Trusty; son, Travis Trusty (Chelsea); grandchildren, Stephen, Mariah, Jaellyn, Renellle, Emily, Piper, and Cheyenne; brothers, John Jacobs (Fran) of Marion, Jeff Jacobs (Janie) of Tennessee; and sisters, Janet Jacobs of Texas, Delilah Durrum (Gary) of Wilmore Ky.
