Melissa "Missy" Dawn Wesco, 40, of Warren, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 01, 2020.
Family and friends may gather at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on Wednesday, August 05, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 06, 2020, an hour before the service.
A service to celebrate Missy’s life will be at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 06, 2020. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery in rural Huntington County.
