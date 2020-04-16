Melburne George Weaver, 93, Marion, passed away at 10:59 pm on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born in Marion on Sunday, March 27, 1927, to James and Pearl (Hansley) Weaver. He married his loving wife, Jean Ann Mickley, on April 28, 1945, and they shared 73 years together before she passed away on October 30, 2018.
Melburne was a veteran of the United States Army. Following his military service, he was a contractor until his retirement. He loved working with his hands and building things, as well as camping and watching the deer and birds. More than anything, though, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Jerry R. (Nancy) Weaver, David M. (MaryAnn) Weaver, Dennis J. (Susan) Weaver, Melburne Gene (Denise) Weaver, and Barbara J. (Toy) Weaver; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean Ann; children, Terry Lee Weaver, Patricia Jane (Weaver) Combs, Debra Sue Weaver, and Tamara R. (Miller) Weaver; and son-in-law, Nick Combs.
A graveside service for Melburne will take place at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
