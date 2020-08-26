May F. Watson-Jones, 76, Marion, passed away at 3:44 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Lexington, Arkansas, on Wednesday, April 12, 1944, to Willie Kelly, Sr., and to Beatrice Warren. She was married to Elijah Watson, Sr., and then to Earl Jones, both of whom preceded her in death.
May worked in the kitchen at Emily Flinn Home, as well as at Essex for many years. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she was actively involved until she became ill. She loved sewing, cooking, and fishing. She will be remembered as one who loved meeting new people, and she especially loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Carlotta (Gregory) Johnson of Marion and Cheri Watson-Ba of Marion; 5 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, and 14+ great-grandchildren; sisters, Edna Kelly and Brenda Corke, both of Marion; brother, John (Lisa) Corke of Sikeston, MO; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Elijah B. Watson, Jr., and Billy “Bill” Joe Watson; three sisters, Johnny Mae Taylor, Izora Porter, and Blanche Billups; and brother, Willie Kelly Jr.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3225 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate May’s life will begin at 12:00 noon with Pastor Al Green officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Wesleyan Health Care for their loving care of May.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
