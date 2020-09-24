Maxene (Roshon) Evans, 100, passed away at 10:15 p.m. September 15, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was born in Hebron Ohio on June 21, 1020 to Wesley Roshon and Augusta Roshon. Her parents preceded her in death along with all of her siblings.
She married Robert B. Evans July 1941 in Hebron, Ohio. He passed away on January 15, 2000.
Maxene will be cremated.
Please utilize the Keplinger website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or the Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 117 W. Franklin St., Hartford City, IN 47348
