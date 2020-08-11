Max Lee Barker passed away on June 18, 2020, in Mesa, AZ, while visiting family.
Max retired from the Mississinewa school system as a detention and study hall supervisor. He formerly worked several years for the County Probation Department as a detention supervisor. He also was a referee for basketball, football, baseball, softball, and volleyball in the surrounding school systems for over 35 years.
Max was born in Marion, IN, on April 29, 1955, to the late A. Joseph and Opal M. (Shideler) Barker.
He is survived by 2 sisters from Mesa, AZ, Karen Jo Wood and Marsha A. (Bill) Bare; nephews, Scott D (Tawny) Wood, Marion; and Aaron D (Jennifer) Bare, Arizona; nieces, Jo Marie (Tim) Miller, Texas; and Amy D (Kevin) Kostoryz, Arizona; 5 great-nephews and 5 great-nieces; step-daughter, Kerri Bambrough; step-son, John Paul (Katie) McRoberts; 6 step-granddaughters, one step-grandson, and three great-grandsons.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, A. Joseph and Opal M. (Shideler) Barker, a brother-in-law, Gene Wood, and former wife, Nancy Barker.
Arrangements for Max have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana, where the family will receive friends and family from 3:00-4:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 P.M.
Due to Covid-19, it is recommended that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.wounded warriorproject.org/donate or through the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com
