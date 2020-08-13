Max Jay Frazier, 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Services honoring Max’s life and legacy will take place at 2 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 West Walnut Street, Summitville with Pastor Gary McCaslin officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville. Friends may call at the Owens –Noffze Funeral Home after 12 Noon on Saturday prior to the service. The family asks that all visitors attending dress casually.
Social distancing and facial masking will be observed on Saturday.
