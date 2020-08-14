Max F. Kirkwood, 88, of Gas City, passed away at 6:09 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his home in Gas City. He was born in Grant County on September 4, 1931, to Russell and Lillian (Harris) Kirkwood. On June 9, 1956, he married Shirley C. Nelson, and she preceded him in death on January 10, 2016.
Max graduated from Fairmount High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1953, during the Korean War. He achieved the rank of Private First Class and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he worked as a press operator at General Motors for 30 years. He previously worked for a brief period at Owens-Illinois Glass Factory and Kriegbaum Farm Equipment. Max enjoyed working on the family farm, especially rebuilding old tractors. He liked spending time on his porch in the evenings. Max liked animals, especially the dogs that the family owned over the years. He was a highly skilled craftsman and had built two homes in his lifetime, including all of the cabinets. He will be remembered as a hard-working, patient, and soft-spoken, but yet a strong man.
Survivors include his sons, Wayne L. (Debbie M.) Kirkwood of Gas City, Jerry R. (Becky Blanton) Kirkwood of Gas City, Steve D. (late Sharen) Kirkwood of Marion, and Darrell J. (Kimberly) Kirkwood of Jonesboro; daughter, Sharon K. (Mick Van Ness) Kirkwood of Warren; grandchildren, Clinton (Beth) Kirkwood, Joshua Kirkwood, Joel (Karissa) Kirkwood, Haley Nall, Sidney (Michael Parrish) Nall, Sarah Kirkwood, and D.J. Kirkwood; great-granddaughter, Ellie Kirkwood; sister, Patricia Guffy; and brother, Maurice Kirkwood.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, Shirley C. Kirkwood, Max was preceded in death by his brother, Keith.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A private graveside service followed by burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Marion. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
