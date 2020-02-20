Max Edwin Ellison, 69, of Portland, Indiana, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 05, 1950.
Friends may gather at Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene on Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 22 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
A service at Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene on Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Clint Abney officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials: Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene
Arrangements: by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
