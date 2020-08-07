Max E. Warren, age 81 of Gas City passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Cremation will take place and graveside services will be held at a later date at Marion National Cemetery in Marion.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley’s Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.
