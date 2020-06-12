Max E. Beck, 71, of Warren, IN, passed away at 4:10 AM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN. He was born on Friday, April 01, 1949, in Van Buren, IN. He married Mary Alice Beck in July of 1981. Max attended Van Buren High School in Van Buren, IN. He worked at Foster Forbes in Marion, IN for 20 years and had also worked at Heye America also in Marion, IN for 10 years. He enjoyed to travel and loved to read.
Loving survivors include his Wife - Mary Alice Beck, Warren, IN., Sons - Scott E. Beck, Marion, IN., Eric W. Beck, Wabash, IN., Brothers - Tony (Pamela) Beck, Keystone, IN., Roger (Benita) Beck, Marion, IN., Jerry (Stephanie) Beck, Van Buren, IN., Dale (Denise) Beck, Van Buren, IN., Sister - Daisy (Dennis) Dawson, Markle, IN., and Many Nieces & Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Parents- LeRoy Beck and Thelma (Campbell) Beck.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home 201 N Main Street Van Buren on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home 201 N Main Street Van Buren at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 with Pastor Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society 5635 W 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.