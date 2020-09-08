Maverick Lee Oswalt, a little angel born sleeping, of Hartford City, IN, passed away at 4:16 AM on Thursday, September 2, 2020.
There will be no calling or services at this time.
It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious little one. Spread your wings and fly. God picked you as his special angel up there in the sky. Some people only dream of angels; we held ours in our arms. Always in our hearts.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
