Maureen "Rachel" A. Simison, 76, Gas City, passed away at 1:29 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in her home. She was born in New York, New York, on Friday, March 10, 1944, to Edward and Helen (Mooney) Curl. On December 24, 1965, she married Larry W. Simison, and he preceded her in death.
She worked as a homemaker, loved doing crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with family.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Kirkwood of Marion; son, Ed (Angela) Simison of Marion; granddaughter, Jessica Simison of Gas City; grandsons, Holden Simison of Kokomo, Clinton (Beth) Kirkwood of Marion, Joel (Karissa) Kirkwood of Circleville, OH, Joshua Kirkwood of Marion, and Tyler Kirkwood of Marion; great-grandsons, Landon Fansler of Gas City and Lincoln Fansler of Gas City; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Kirkwood of Circleville, OH.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bob Curl.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 5:30 pm on Saturday September 19, 2020, at 1020 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
