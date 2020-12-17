Maud Angela Nuss, 86, of Warren, passed away at 7:15AM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home in Warren with her family by her side.
Family and friends may gather to visit at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda Warren, IN on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A service to celebrate Maud’s life will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Roy Nevil officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in rural Marion.
