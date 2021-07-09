Mattie Jane Clariett, 95, Muncie, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in her home. She was born in Calhoun County, Mississippi, on July 18, 1925, to Alex and Mariah (Wright) Marble.
Mattie was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist. She worked at Rosie's Little Italy as a cook for several years until her retirement. She enjoyed missionary work and was very involved in her church, including serving on the mother board that delivered meals and visited nursing homes. She loved gardening and cooking, especially for her family and for the nursing homes. She also loved taking care of the flowers in her yard.
