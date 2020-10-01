Matthew Mitchell Lee Keller-Reeves, age 31 of Marion passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Tri Star Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
Matthew was born on June 22, 1989 in Marion, Indiana the son of Charles Reeves (Maria Thinnes) and April (Kuhn) Reeves. He worked at Donelson Fellowship in Donelson, Tennessee for 10 years and he was baptized there in 2012.
He loved playing the guitar and was self-taught since the age of 13, and he also played the drums. He was an artist and a tattoo artist. Matthew also enjoyed writing poetry. He loved animals especially his dog, Samson. Matthew was an avid Nashville Predators NHL Hockey Team fan.
He is survived by his father Charles Reeves (Maria Thinnes) of Upland; his mother, April Reeves of Marion; maternal grandparents, Jim (Christine) Reeves of Nashville; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Murray of Marion; step-brother, John (Jill) Thinnes of Indiana; step-sister, Melanie Thinnes of Indiana; aunts, Jennifer Hopper (Eric Welch) of Marion and Renee McMurray of Marion; uncle, Tracy Reeves of Marion; and cousins, Corinne Brady, Cordell McMurray and Cassie McMuray.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Mike Kuhn and paternal grandfather, Ben Keller.
Visitation will take place from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Matthew Trexler officiating. Cremation will take place following funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made the family to offset funeral expenses in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
