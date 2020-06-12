Matthew "Matt" W. Rose, 36, Marion, passed away at 4:12 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his residence in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, July 15, 1983, to David Rose and Debra (Tyree) Boggs. On January 26, 2005, he married April Collins in Marion, Indiana.
Matt graduated from Ivy Tech with an Associate's Degree in Computer Science. He worked in the service department for several years with Mike Anderson Dodge. He loved playing video games, working on computers and cars, and was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. He enjoyed taking his children to training camp and games.
Survivors include his loving wife and mother include his two sons, Dallas Rose of Marion, Peyton Rose of Marion; five siblings, Amy Rose of Jonesboro, Riley (Corinne) Rose of Gas City, William (Christina) Rose of Marion, Jesse Rose of Swayzee, Arion Rheam of Swayzee; grandmother, Peggy Tyree of Swayzee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Michael Rose.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Matthew's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will follow in Park Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
