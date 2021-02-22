Matthew Keith Sears, 46, of Swayzee, passed away at 3:55 am on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in his home. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, February 16, 1974, to William Sears and to Carol (Conaway) Hogan.
Matthew graduated from Oak Hill High School and was an apprentice and journeyman iron worker. He had received his journeyman status from the Iron Workers Union Local #147 in Fort Wayne. Matthew loved the Lord and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He loved to sing and play guitar and had a passion for music. Matthew also had a passion for memorizing Bible verses and sharing these verses with others. Additionally, he had a passion for art and could draw just about anything. He liked to fish and build things. He wasn’t one to sit still very well except for when he was watching a movie. Matthew also enjoyed the times he could spend with his friends and go out to eat with them.
