Matt Tyner, 51, of Huntington, passed away January 20, 2021.
Visitation will be from 3-7pm Friday, January 29, 2021 at Heritage Hall at Hier's Park, 547 S. Briant St., Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:30 am at Heritage Hall at Hier's Park. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington, IN.
