Marylou Boyd, 72, of Van Buren, IN passed away at her home in Van Buren on October 25, 2020, at 6:15 am. She was born February 21, 1948, at home in Marion, IN to Earl and Fern (Kinerk) Hartley. She married William David Boyd on November 13, 1967 in Marion, IN.
Inurnment will be November 4, 2020, at 1pm at Farrville Cemetery in rural Grant County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.