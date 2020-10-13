Marydee Burns, 83, passed away in her home on October 8, 2020. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on April 7, 1937 to the late Edward and Ruth (Delany) Smith.
Marydee was a graduate of St. Michael Catholic School, Pontiac, Michigan. She met Jackie H. Burns while working at Fisher Body and later the couple married on January 18, 1958. Mr. Burns preceded her in death on October 27, 2017. Marydee was wonderful homemaker and caregiver and her number one priority was caring for her family. She was a talented seamstress, quilter and enjoyed cross stitch. In her early years she also enjoyed baking cakes for all occasions. She and Jack traveled extensively and this allowed for her genealogy research of the Smith and Burns families. She was successful tracing the families back to Europe and finding the family's original coat of arms of which she was very proud. As an avid reader, Marydee was a frequent patron of the Marion Public Library. She was also a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Marion.
She is survived by her children, John (Jenn) Burns and Rob (Holly) Burns, both of Marion; Steve (Kerry) Burns, Cambie; Dave (Connie) Burns, Roanoke; brother, Ed (Jackie) Smith, Tipton; grandson, Connor (Megan) Burns; great-grandchildren, Sophee Dee Burns and Ryder Burns. Marydee is also preceded in death by her sister, Pat Wood.
The visitation will take place 10am-11:45am on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the narthex of St. Paul Catholic Church, 1031 Kem Road, Marion. The funeral mass will be celebrated at noon in the church with Rev. Ted Dudzinski officiating. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
