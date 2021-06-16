Maryann Davis, 98, of Converse, Indiana passed away on June 13, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1923 in Grant County, IN the daughter of Walter and Iota Ford (Long). She married Herbert Davis who preceded her in death.
Maryann graduated from Van Buren High School in 1941 and International Beauty College. She was a member of the Converse United Methodist Church. Maryann retired from Marion K-Mart in 1980 after thirteen years of service. She also worked at Bly's Drugstore for eighteen years. Maryann enjoyed over 61 years with her husband Herb. She enjoyed crafts, drawing, painting and spending time with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.