Mary Virginia Bothwell, 93, Marion, passed away at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, February 24, 1928, to Nicholas and Edith (Hough) Schils. She was married to William R. Bothwell, who preceded her in death on May 9, 2012.
Virginia was the Executive Secretary for several years with Francis Davis/Indianapolis Life. She worked for Marion Community Schools for many years, retiring as the secretary to the Superintendent. She held memberships with First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Chapter BT PEO Sisterhood, Lyric Club (50+ years and Honorary Member). In service at her church, she was the Director of the Children's Choir for 25 years and Director of Music for 17 years. Virginia was also involved in the community in which she served on the Philharmonic Board and YWCA Board.
