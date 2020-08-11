Mary Stair, 89, formerly of LaFontaine, Indiana, passed peacefully from this life on August 8, 2020 at Ossian Health & Rehab in Ossian, Indiana, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Mary was born to Guy and Olive (Sites) McCray on December 8, 1930 in Cissna Park, Illinois. She was a 1948 graduate of LaFontaine High School where she played trombone, and graduated from beauty college. She married Darrell Stair on June 29, 1952 in LaFontaine. He passed away March 9, 1989. Mary was a homemaker, living for 53 years in the house that Darrell and many family members built. The onset of Alzheimer’s forced her to move to Kingston Residence, Fort Wayne, in 2013 and then Ossian Health & Rehab in 2016. She was a member of the LaFontaine United Methodist Church and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years.
Mary was known for her cooking, particularly her applesauce and Cherry Delight, as well as lots of cookies. She baked and decorated birthday cakes for her children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She took care of her husband for the last three years of his life while he was bedfast at home. While she was still able to drive, Mary could usually be found at Wabash Donuts or Circle K in LaFontaine, eating apple fritters, caramel donuts and drinking her English Toffee Cappuccino. She enjoyed outings with her 48 graduate friends. Mary took many bus trips around the US and Canada, as well as cruises, including the Panama Canal. She took great pride in her long-painted fingernails, especially while living at Kingston.
Mary leaves behind a daughter, Cheryl (Phil) Gillespie, of Fort Wayne, and a son, Steve (Jeannie) Stair, of LaFontaine; four grandchildren, Rachel Parteko, of Ossian, Andy Gillespie, of Fort Wayne, Brittany Stair, of LaFontaine and Colby Stair, of Fort Wayne and one great-grandson, Austin Parteko, of Ossian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; two daughters, Debra in 1954 and Linda in 1972; her parents, two sisters, Amanda Ennen and Ilene Morford, and three brothers, Joe, Guy and Walter McCray.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kingston Residence and Ossian Healthcare for the care and love they showed her, with special thanks to Rachel Selle and Jair Cabanas.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940, with calling one hour prior to the service starting at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Susan Shambaugh will be the officiant. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Marion.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 4:00 – 7:00 pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the LaFontaine United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 57, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940 or to the Wabash County Animal Shelter, 810 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
