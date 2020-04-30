Mary Mavaline Miller, 83, Gas City, passed away at 10:50 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home in Gas City. She was born in Paducah, Texas, on Tuesday, May 5, 1936, to Brents and Maggie (French) Underwood. On August 6, 1954, she married Larry Miller.
She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Eastern Star Upland #411, enjoyed bowling and knitting and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Larry; daughters, Pamela (Christopher) Baldwin of Fort Wayne, Phillis White of Sweetser, Carol (Rodney) Stevenson of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Heather Downing, Tiffany Embry, Sarah Heck, Audrey McComber, Amber Alt, Lyndsey Stevenson; grandsons, Adam Baldwin, Joshua White, Matthew White; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brents and Maggie Underwood; two daughters, Cathy Cummings, Darla M. Miller; son-in-law, Rodney White; sisters, Clydean Brunson, Helen Foster, Billie Wilks; and three brothers, Delbert Underwood, Glenn Underwood, and Bruce Underwood.
The family will have a private graveside service at Gardens of Memory-Marion with Pastor Curtis Rhoadarmer officiating.
Her arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 N. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
