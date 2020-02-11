Mary Magdalene (Mag) Conley, 77, Huntington, passed 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
She was born June 18, 1942, in Lower John’s Creek, Kentucky, to Ferrell and Viola (Hamilton) King. She married Brunk Conley March 7, 1964.
Calling hours 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at First Freewill Baptist Church, 1803 Salamonie Ave., Huntington, IN.
Additional calling hours, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the Funeral Service at 12 p.m., at First Freewill Baptist Church.
Burial will be at Lancaster Cemetery, Huntington.
Memorials are to First Freewill Baptist Church.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
