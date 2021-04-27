Mary M. Young-Bergdoll, 98, went home to be with her Savior and Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born on February 7, 1923, in Muncie to Hallick “Floyd” and Ruby Lucille Young.
Mary lived her childhood and young adult life in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1942. During this time, she lived through the Great Depression and was nicknamed “the bread and butter girl” by her parents because she loved bread and butter so much and often there was little else to eat. As you might have imagined, Mary always had a positive attitude and a smile that could light up the world. During WWII, she went to work at the telephone office, then called Indiana Bell Telephone. She did her best to support the war effort especially since her brother, and all the boys she knew at that time, were serving overseas. She continued to work for Indiana Bell Telephone for the next 35 years!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.