Mary Lue Hopkins of Harlingen, Texas passed from this life on June 8, 2021 at Retama Nursing and Rehab Center in Harlingen, Texas. She was 90 years of age.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1930 in Fleming County, Kentucky to Evelyn Rankin Emmons and Noble David Emmons. She was an only child. She had four daughters, Theresa Elaine (Dan) Johnson, Jill Rene (Fred) Nolting, Robin Elizabeth (Jim) Gorczyca and Linda Kay (Tim) House. In 1975, she married Rodney Hopkins and intertwining her family with his children, Jeffrey Drew (Tammy) Hopkins, Michael Warren Hopkins, Patrick Lindsey (Pam) Hopkins and Patricia Leazanne (Darren) Bell.
