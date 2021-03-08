Mary Louise Cummings (91) passed away peacefully while surrounded by family in her home at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on September 7, 1929, to Perry and Mary Banter.
Mary was active at both Trinity United Methodist Church and Locust Chapel until their closures. She was well known and loved by a host of students during her years at Learning Tree Day Care and as a classroom assistant at both Lincoln Elementary and Riverview Elementary. Students enjoyed their time with Mary during the summer library program, both for the book time and popcorn balls. She graciously served as a classroom parent for many years and is remembered for her cupcake treats. Mary was also known by the neighborhood children as the hostess for playtime snacks and drinks. She continued this tradition with both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.