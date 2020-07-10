Mary Lou Ronk, 84, Marion, entered into eternal life on July 5, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones both in person and spirit. Her legacy is carried on by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends from every walk of life.
If you were blessed to have known Mary, then you already know everything written from here on out. She was always smiling...and we do mean always. She was a social butterfly who never met a stranger. If you saw Mary around town and engaged in conversation, we can guarantee you that part, if not all, of said conversation would be about her family. She was fiercely proud of those she loved. In fact, she never spoke a bad word about anyone…unless they messed with her family. Then you better watch out because Mother Mary was after you! We can also guarantee you that during the above-mentioned conversation Mary was dressed impeccably from head to toe complete with matching earrings, shoes, purse, and jacket.
Mary loved the Lord and devoted much of her life to serving First Christian Church, as well as those in her community. This included serving communion to those who could not attend church in person. She hosted friends in no less than three card clubs, often lunched with friends at least twice a week, and had dinner plans with friends or family every weekend. Some of the best memories we have are those spent with Mary during the holidays. She went all out no matter what holiday was in season. However, nothing compared to Christmas; that was her jam. Mary played many roles throughout her life. The ones she was most proud of made her Mom and Mamaw, as well as the matriarch of the family. She will be missed more than words can describe; however, she will live on through her family that strives to be a little like her every day.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Ronk; children and grandchildren whose photos she would share with friends and strangers in the check-out line: Bret (Karrie) Ronk and their children, Mathew and Nicholas; Brian (Suzy) Ronk; Beth (Brian) Simmons and their children: Nicole (Adam) Andres and their children, Sophia and Olivia; and Josh (Nikole) Simmons and their children, Sawyer, Bella, and Nova; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Havens; grandmother, Iva Henderson; and step-brother, Bob Havens.
Friends (and strangers she would have loved to have met) can visit with Mary’s family from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, Marion, IN. Mary’s service will begin at 1:00 pm.
Donations can be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
