Mary Lou Newsom, 63, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN.
Mary Lou was born in Marion, Indiana on Feb. 14, 1958, daughter of the late Clyde Smithson and Loa (Behag) Cole. She attended Mississinewa High School and married Fred Newsom on July 25, 1979. Mary Lou was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, crafting, tending to her herb garden, watching her grandson play sports, and teasing her granddaughters. She was especially fond of her dog, Loki.
