Mary Lou Fulton, 93, of Engadine, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Newberry Assisted Living Community in Newberry Michigan. She was born August 12, 1927 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Francis and Fernelia (Kile) Farison.
Mary Lou was a 1944 graduate of Napoleon High School and attended Fort Wayne International Business College. She married Edwin J. Fulton on September 29, 1946, in Napoleon, Ohio; he passed away in 1987. Mary Lou was employed as a bookkeeper, for General Tire, in Wabash, for two years, and later for United Tool Company, also of Wabash, for 42 years, until her retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.