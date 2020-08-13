Mary L. Thompson, age 53, of Huntington, died at 11:18 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Mary was born on February 17, 1967 in Alton Bay, Illinois. She graduated from Livingston High School in 1985 and married Bobby Thompson on December 12, 1987 in Huntington. She worked as a store clerk and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
