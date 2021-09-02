Mary L. Johnson, 78, passed away on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021 in her Converse home. She was born in Arkansas on Sept 18, 1942 to the late Floyd and Velma (Johnson) Mooneyhan.
She married Charles F. Johnson who passed away in 1982. Mary was a supportive wife and mother. In her free time Mary enjoyed game shows, playing Bingo and she loved all animals but hummingbirds were her favorite. She was a very caring and giving person and recently received confirmation of heaven as she accepted Christ as her Savior.
